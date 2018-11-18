8-Acre Fire Breaks Out in Lakeside - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

8-Acre Fire Breaks Out in Lakeside

By Andrew Johnson

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    NBC 7

    An 8-acre brush fire broke near a river bottom in Lakeside Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire San Diego said.

    Smoke could be seen from Interstate 15.

    The fire began on El Monte Road at around 2:36 p.m.

    Officials are calling it the El Monte Fire.

    The blaze has a "moderate rate of spread," Cal Fire San Diego tweeted just before 3 p.m.

    No evacuations are being ordered at this time, Cal Fire San Diego said.

    Firefighters made access around 3:10 p.m. The fire is not threatening nearby structures at this time, according to officials.

    The blaze was held at 8 acres, Cal Fire San Diego said just before 3:30 p.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices