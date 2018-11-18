8-Acre Fire Breaks Out in Lakeside

An 8-acre brush fire broke near a river bottom in Lakeside Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Smoke could be seen from Interstate 15.

The fire began on El Monte Road at around 2:36 p.m.

Officials are calling it the El Monte Fire.

The blaze has a "moderate rate of spread," Cal Fire San Diego tweeted just before 3 p.m.

No evacuations are being ordered at this time, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Firefighters made access around 3:10 p.m. The fire is not threatening nearby structures at this time, according to officials.

The blaze was held at 8 acres, Cal Fire San Diego said just before 3:30 p.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.