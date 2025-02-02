El Cajon woman arrested for allegedly sending drug-laced mail to jail inmate

An El Cajon woman was arrested this week for allegedly sending a drug-infused greeting card to a jail inmate, authorities reported Friday.

Annette Smith, 58, was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies served a warrant at her home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

While searching the residence, the personnel allegedly found about 36 grams of methamphetamine and evidence that Smith had sent narcotic-laced mail to 51-year-old Alicia Abungan, an inmate at Las Colinas women's detention center in Santee.

In December, deputies working in a mail inspection center noticed that a greeting card sent by Smith to Abungan appeared to have been "soaked in narcotics," sheriff's Sgt, Aaron Brown said.

Smith was booked on suspicion of sending a controlled substance to a jail, a felony that carries a potential penalty of up to six years in custody, the sergeant said.