1 Driver Killed, Another Injured in Fiery El Cajon Head-On Crash

One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision in El Cajon early Saturday morning.

One of the cars flipped and caught fire.

The crash happened on Willow Glen Drive at around 1 a.m.

Authorities confirmed one of the drivers died at the crash site. The surviving driver was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Willow Glen Drive was closed for several hours as crews cleared the wreckage but has since been reopened.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.