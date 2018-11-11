The family of an El Cajon teen who was found dead started a drive to help survivors of domestic abuse and homelessness.

Kiera Bergman, 19, went missing in September and was later discovered dead in the Arizona desert.

Her boyfriend, Jon Christopher Clark, 23, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Kiera’s family spoke with NBC 7 after her remains were found, and her dad said, “We’re completely heartbroken as a family.”

Now, they want to honor her by setting up a drive on Amazon.

Users can view needed items from the family’s list. It consists of everyday household goods that many people in crisis housing would need.

After a relative in Utah held a similar drive, Kiera’s aunt, Mindy Tarantino, said, “That just clicked with me, like, that would be something, once things were kind of calmed down here, to do that, just to help people in San Diego, since Kiera was born and raised here.”

The donations would go to survivors of domestic abuse and homelessness. The latter was an important issue for Kiera.

“When she finished [cosmetology school], she wanted to, at least, once a month go either to homeless shelters or parks or wherever and do free haircuts for them,” Kiera’s mom, Kiersten Bragg, told NBC 7.

All items will be donated to the Crisis House in El Cajon and Becky’s House downtown.

“There are plenty of people out here that can help you and will help,” Bragg said. “Reach out and just get that help and, you know, get out of that situation, because nobody should have to go through that.”

In-person donations will also be accepted on Dec. 2 at Harry Griffen Park in La Mesa from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.