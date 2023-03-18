El Cajon

El Cajon Sinkhole Closes Residential Roads Through Weekend

Wyatt Place and Mundy Terrace will be closed through Monday

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Getty Images

A sinkhole emerged in an El Cajon neighborhood Saturday night, causing El Cajon police to close off the area through to Monday.

All vehicle traffic is closed from 740 Mundy Terrace to Wyatt Place in El Cajon until Monday, according to El Cajon Police. The agency urged everyone to stay clear of the area.

With the help of an expert, NBC 7's Dave Summers explains the forces of nature that help create sinkholes.

Vista Mar 16

A Dozen Homes Evacuated in Vista After Sinkhole Forms Nearby

SR-78 Mar 17

SR-78 Closure Will Extend Until Monday Due to Sinkhole Repairs: Caltrans

bluff collapse Mar 14

San Diego Cliffs Likely to Collapse as Rain Continues

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Police assured residents they would still be able to walk to and from their homes.

El Cajon Police, El Cajon Public Works and the Helix Water District all responded to the incident.

Top Stories on NBC 7 San Diego

Kidnapping Mar 17

‘It's Unbelievable': Disturbing New Details in South Bay Kidnapping Case

Coronado 22 hours ago

San Diego Sheriff Deputy Arrested in Connection to Incident at Naval Base Coronado

This article tagged under:

El Cajonsinkhole
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us