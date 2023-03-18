El Cajon Sinkhole Closes Residential Roads Through Weekend

A sinkhole emerged in an El Cajon neighborhood Saturday night, causing El Cajon police to close off the area through to Monday.
All vehicle traffic is closed from 740 Mundy Terrace to Wyatt Place in El Cajon until Monday, according to El Cajon Police. The agency urged everyone to stay clear of the area.
Police assured residents they would still be able to walk to and from their homes.
El Cajon Police, El Cajon Public Works and the Helix Water District all responded to the incident.