El Cajon Sinkhole Closes Residential Roads Through Weekend

A sinkhole emerged in an El Cajon neighborhood Saturday night, causing El Cajon police to close off the area through to Monday.

All vehicle traffic is closed from 740 Mundy Terrace to Wyatt Place in El Cajon until Monday, according to El Cajon Police. The agency urged everyone to stay clear of the area.

With the help of an expert, NBC 7's Dave Summers explains the forces of nature that help create sinkholes.

Police, Public Works, and Helix Water are on scene in the area of 700 Mundy Terrace for a sink hole. Road closure in place for Wyatt PL/ Mundy Terrace. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/bAV7KEvFwF — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) March 19, 2023

Police assured residents they would still be able to walk to and from their homes.

El Cajon Police, El Cajon Public Works and the Helix Water District all responded to the incident.