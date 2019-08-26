Red Car Turned Upside Down, Pinned Under Semi-Truck in I-8 Crash in El Cajon - NBC 7 San Diego
Red Car Turned Upside Down, Pinned Under Semi-Truck in I-8 Crash in El Cajon

By Andrew Johnson

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    A car landed upside down and under a semi-truck after crashing on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The car, described as a red Nissan Versa, collided with the truck just before 6 a.m. Monday on westbound I-8 near Main Street, authorities said.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue told NBC 7 the driver was okay.

    A Sig Alert was issued on I-8, and traffic was reportedly backed up to Lake Jennings Park Road at 7 a.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

