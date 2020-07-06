El Cajon Reopens COVID-19 Rental and Utility Assistance Program

El Cajon on Monday reopened its COVID-19 rental and utility assistance program to accept a limited number of applications after city staff determined additional funding remained for the program, which initially opened and closed on May 26.

The El Cajon City Council approved the use of $800,000 in CARES Act funding for several COVID 19 relief programs on May 12, with the majority going toward rental and utility assistance with the aim of helping those most vulnerable to loss of employment due to the pandemic.

After the initial wave of grants, some of the funds were apparently left over, prompting Monday's reopening of the program, but El Cajon city staff did not reply immediately to confirm how much money was left in the pool.

The rental and utility assistance program is offered through three area nonprofits under contract with the city. The program is targeted to support El Cajon residents who have existing leases and are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 emergency.

To apply, contact one of the following: