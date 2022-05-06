El Cajon Police Searching for Arson Suspect Possibly Armed With Rifle

The El Cajon Police Department is searching for a man suspected of starting a fire at a residence Friday afternoon who may possibly be armed with a rifle.

The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Redwood Avenue. The fire has been extinguished by Heartland Fire, police said.

It is unknown if the suspect, who police say is possibly armed with a rifle, has fled the scene.

The El Cajon Police and fire department are at the scene investigating.

**UPDATE Police Activity 1200 Redwood **The structure fire is extinguished & police, Heartland Fire and SDG&E are working to render the scene safe for further investigation. It is unknown if the suspect is still inside the burned residence. Press Release to follow. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) May 6, 2022

No other information was available.

