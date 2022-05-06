El Cajon Police Searching for Arson Suspect Possibly Armed With Rifle

The El Cajon Police Department is searching for a man suspected of starting a fire at a residence Friday afternoon who may possibly be armed with a rifle.
The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Redwood Avenue. The fire has been extinguished by Heartland Fire, police said.
It is unknown if the suspect, who police say is possibly armed with a rifle, has fled the scene.
The El Cajon Police and fire department are at the scene investigating.
No other information was available.
