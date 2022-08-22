Police Respond to Shooting at Home in El Cajon

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the shooting involved a 37-year-old woman, and the home was a daycare. We regret the errors— Ed.

Police responded Monday to a report of a shooting at a home in El Cajon.

Authorities said someone was shot at a house in the 1500 block Soma Place at about 5:45 a.m.

The condition of the victim is not known. It's unclear if children were present at the time of the shooting but there was no report of any other injuries.

Neighbors said the family moved into the five-bedroom house a few months ago.

This is a developing story. Details will change as information becomes available.