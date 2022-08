El Cajon police responded Monday to a report of a shooting at a home daycare in El Cajon.

Authorities said a 37-year-old woman accidentally shot herself in the head at the Manizha Hamid Family Child Care on Sonoma Place at about 5:45 a.m.

The condition of the woman was not known. It was unclear if children were present at the time of the shooting but there was no report of any other injuries.

This is a developing story. Details will change as information becomes available.