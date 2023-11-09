El Cajon police investigating sexual assault allegation at Granite Hills High

El Cajon police are investigating an allegation that a student sexually assaulted another at Granite Hills High School, the principal confirmed Thursday in a letter to parents.

Little details were made available about the alleged sexual assault, except that it occurred after school hours on campus Wednesday. One El Cajon police patrol vehicle was on campus Thursday.

Principal Dr. Christina Wilde said in the letter they are working with El Cajon police in their investigation and are providing the student who reported the assault "all of the support we can."

"If warranted by the outcome of the investigation, we will also pursue appropriate school disciplinary action," the letter went on to say.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.

No other information was immediately available. NBC 7 was working to confirm additional details with El Cajon police.