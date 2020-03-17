El Cajon Police Investigate Possible Drive-By Shooting

Police in El Cajon are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that killed one man Monday night.

The El Cajon Police Department said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of E. Main and First Streets when a man on the sidewalk was shot. Witnesses told authorities the shooter was possibly in a car when they fired at the victim.

Upon arrival, officers rendered medical assistance to the victim before he was taken to an area hospital. The victim, who was only identified as a man in his 40s, died of his injury.

Police determined he was shot at least once and they are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. A detailed description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the violence is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.