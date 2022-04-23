El Cajon Police Chase Involving Border Patrol Agents Ends in Deadly Crash

A police chase involving U.S. Border Patrol agents ended in a deadly crash Saturday, the El Cajon California Highway Patrol said.

According to officers, the pursuit began around 3 p.m. when a 19-year-old man was driving a 2017 Infinity Sedan westbound on Interstate 8, east of Mollison Avenue.

Witnesses said the car was traveling over 100 miles per hour on I-8 while being pursued by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. Officers said the driver lost control and veered down an embankment before crashing into a tree.

Police said the driver succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. Police are investigating what led to the pursuit.

At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.