El Cajon passes controversial immigration enforcement resolution on third try

After nearly two-and-a-half hours of public comment and councilmember discussion, the city of El Cajon passed a controversial immigration resolution.

The previous resolution failed. This time, council members voted 3-2, confirming the city's intent to work with federal immigration authorities.

Cheers and jeers filled El Cajon City Council chambers after they voted in favor of a resolution stating the city will comply with federal immigration law to remove violent criminals, as much as state law will allow.

“If they are living in our community, we need them out,” said Councilmember Steve Goble, who was once again the swing vote.

But this time, he voted in favor of the revised resolution because it asks the U.S. Attorney General to protect El Cajon police officers if they help or cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“I will support the resolution because we found an amendment to make sure we cover the backs of police officers who have our backs,” Goble said to applause.

This is the third time El Cajon has brought this resolution forward, aimed at allowing local police officers to work closely with ICE on immigration crackdown. NBC 7's Shelby Bremer reports.

Some opponents voiced their concerns about those protections, specifically the word "indemnify" being used when it comes to federal protection for local police cooperation.

“It seeks to bypass state government oversight center and potential repercussions by appealing to Trump and his allies for federal protection," said a woman who spoke during the two-hour-long public comment. "This sets a dangerous precedent."

Hecklers on both sides of the issue forced councilmembers to stop the meeting three different times. But that didn’t stop city leaders from voting to comply with federal immigration law.

“It’s the step we need to take to keep the city safe. When we arrest a dangerous person, we want everything at our disposal to get them out of the community. That may mean calling ICE,” Mayor Bill Wells said. “We’re still not there yet because we have to resolve this SB-54 issue. It’s just a step in the process."

SB-54 is the state law that prohibits cities from turning anyone over to federal immigration authorities unless they have been convicted in court of certain felony crimes. City leaders are waiting for clarity from the state and U.S. Attorney’s office on the potential conflicts of whether federal or state law should take precedence.

Meanwhile, U.S. military veteran Carlos Gomez-Perez worries the resolution will make him a target, though Wells says the resolution is about safety, not race.

“But the fact that they're only stopping certain individuals or certain skin tones is a prime example that it is a race issue," Gomez-Perez said.

El Cajon’s chief of police says federal officials have told him there are about 200 addresses in the city where violent undocumented migrants may be staying.