San Diego County

El Cajon Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl Resulting in Santee Man's Death

By City News Service

Fentanyl file
necn

An El Cajon man pleaded guilty Thursday to selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused another man's death.

Olatunde James Temitope Akintonde, 23, is slated to be sentenced in September following his plea to a federal distribution of fentanyl charge in connection with the 2019 death of a 19-year-old Santee man identified only as S.J.G.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Akintonde admitted selling the victim two counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Local

Padres 1 hour ago

Hometown Heroics for Camarena: First Hit Comes on Unlikely Slam

North County 3 hours ago

Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Hosted in North County San Diego

Messages between the two men indicated Akintonde warned the victim that he should only take one of the pills because they were "strong,'' according to prosecutors.

S.J.G died at his home either the evening of Feb. 28, 2019, or the early morning hours of March 1, 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"The epidemic of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills poisoning our community has raised the stakes of drug dealing considerably,'' Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. "Dealers who ignore these risks and carry on with their deadly trade will be pursued and prosecuted.''

Akintonde is scheduled to be sentenced on September 24, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyEl CajonSanteefentanyl
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us