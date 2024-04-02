El Cajon man back behind bars after third alleged government vehicle theft

For a third time in less than two years, an El Cajon man is behind bars for allegedly stealing government vehicles.

The man most recently allegedly stole an unmarked F-series pickup from the U.S. Border Patrol's Imperial Beach station on Saturn Boulevard in Imperial Beach.

The truck was a Border Patrol service vehicle and housed a detection canine at the time of the theft, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Hours later, federal agents and San Diego police officers recovered the truck along Camino Del Rio North in Mission Valley. Still inside was the agency's dog and at least one firearm as well as ammunition.

Shawn Errol Farrar was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of vehicle theft, grand theft of a dog, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm and impersonating a police officer, among other charges and was booked into San Diego central jail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

However, this was not the first time that Shawn Farrar was found behind the wheel of another reported stolen government vehicle.

Superior Court records indicate Farrar was charged July 14, 2022 in Superior Court with burglary, vandalism, theft of a U.S. Navy vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle that took place two days prior.

Two weeks later, Farrar was issued a citation in Federal district court for Grand Theft Auto after he allegedly returned to another military base in a green F-350 truck belonging to Naval Special Warfare Special Reconnaissance Team 1 stolen from Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

The citation notes that Farrar drove onto the base in the stolen vehicle to surrender a box of bones he believed were human remains. They weren't, the citation noted.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Farrar was arrested in the Otay River Valley following a pursuit he led while behind the wheel of a stolen Humvee.

The stolen Humvee had no doors, a gear bag in front and an American flag in the back seat.

It had been taken one day earlier from the same Coronado Navy base.

After his Aug. 12 arrest, while sitting in the rear of a San Diego police car, Farrar said in an interview that he obtained the Humvee "under Presidential Orders of Joe Biden," adding he was a former U.S Marine and current government contractor.

When asked why he stole the Humvee, Farrar rebutted that “this is a Naval Seal installation if I stole it they would have shot me ... They had the tactical advantage."

On Aug. 16, 2022, Farrar was again charged again in Superior court for Grand Theft of a Vehicle and Evading a Peace Officer with reckless driving.

Farrar’s anger, which appeared to be his motivation to steal the vehicles, stemmed from a notion the U.S. government was providing drug cartels with military equipment, he said in the same Aug. 2022 interview. Farrar admitted though, he had no evidence to prove this theory.

Farrar also said that he worked for the State and defense departments.

NBC 7 has not confirmed any of his service or employment record claims.

Farrar is expected to appear again before a Superior Court judge for arraignment on the current charges Thursday afternoon.