El Cajon man arrested 17 times defies odds, graduates from job program

Robert Santiaguin’s journey to graduation was unconventional, to say the least.

Since 2019, he’s been arrested at least 17 times for crimes that include illegal lodging, narcotics and municipal code violations.

“We go out every single day and we offer resources,” Officer Bellwood with tjhe El Cajon Police Department told NBC 7. “And I would say every single day we get shot down.”

Santiaguin didn’t want their help at first, either.

“I just got tired,” Santiaguin said. “You get cold and wet when it rains. I was losing my stuff. My property was getting stolen, and I was getting robbed and mugged at night.

“A cop arrested me one morning and gave me a ticket, and I yelled at the cop and said, ‘Well, help me out. I mean, put me in a program.’”

Santiaguin was able to find places in two programs: Home Start’s temporary housing and Second Chance job readiness training.

“He said yes after so many no's, and he didn't give up,” said Home Start housing program manager Karina Hernandez. “That's what made us not want to give up. That's what made us have his back.”

After wearing a suit and tie every day, and taking public transportation to and from his program, Santiaguin graduated in April. Then, he moved into his own studio apartment.

“I cried tears of joy, you know?” Santiaguin said. “I’m happy that I actually have something I can call home and not have to worry about losing it, or, you know, someone stealing it from me or getting tickets. I'm warm at night.”

Santiaguin is telling his friends still on the streets that when true help comes knocking, answer it.

“I wanted to do it, so I did it,” Santiaguin said. “I thank God every day for it.”

Next for Santiaguin is landing a job. He’s applying for positions in construction, interested in heavy equipment operation.