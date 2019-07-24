Motorcyclist Dies in El Cajon Crash, I-8 On-Ramp Closed

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck Wednesday in El Cajon, according to law enforcement.

The crash occurred on Greenfield Drive near Interstate 8 just before 12 p.m., the El Cajon Police Department announced in a tweet.

Police said the driver of a full-size pick-up truck was turning left on a reported red light when the vehicle struck the motorcyclist who was heading westbound on Greenfield Drive. The truck was turning onto the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

Officers confirmed the motorcyclist had died roughly an hour after the collision.

Drugs or alcohol were not considered a factor in the crash, ECPD said.

One lane was closed on Greenfield Drive, and the eastbound on-ramp to I-8 in the area was also closed as police cleared the scene.

ECPD, the California Highway Patrol, and Heartland Fire and Rescue responded to the crash site.

No other information was available.

