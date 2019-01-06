A driver said the heavy rain is what caused him to crash on Interstate 8 Sunday morning, hospitalizing at least one person.

I-8 was temporarily shut down after a collision involving three vehicles occurred at around 5:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One man said he crashed into the guardrail while traveling on the roadway in El Cajon. He said he lost control due to the heavy rain.

NBC 7’s weathercaster Brooke Landau said widespread, scattered showers would hit San Diego Sunday morning until tapering off in the afternoon.

The interstate lanes were reopened in roughly an hour, according to CHP.

No other information was available.

