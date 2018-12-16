El Cajon House Party Leaves One Shot, Another Stabbed: ECPD

A house party left one shot and another stabbed in El Cajon Saturday night, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The shooting suspects left the party and came back “a short time later” in a car, police said.

The suspects then reportedly fired shots from the car, hitting a woman in her 20s, before speeding off, according to ECPD.

She was shot in the abdomen.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is “stable,” authorities said.

Meanwhile, a fight inside the house resulted in one person being stabbed, said police.

It is not clear the extent of this victim’s injuries at this time.

The party on Andover Road grew violent just before midnight.

ECPD is investigating the incidents.