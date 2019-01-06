Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Into El Cajon Home: ECPD

A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after crashing into an El Cajon home early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Chambers Street and W. Madison Avenue at about 1:30 a.m., according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The suspect was driving a grey SUV, according to footage from the scene.

The car appeared to crash through some hedges and into the corner of the building. The building had visible cracks at the point of impact.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said ECPD.

No one inside the home was hurt, police said.

No other information was available.

