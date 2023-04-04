El Cajon Holds First in Series of Town Halls to Discuss Homelessness

It was a full house at the first of four community town hall meetings in El Cajon regarding the city's homelessness problem.

City leaders are looking for public input on its policies. Mayor Bill Wells has been at odds with the county over its hotel voucher program, which he says is sending a disproportionate amount of voucher recipients to his city.

Some city leaders say the community’s homeless population is rapidly increasing, and as a result, so is crime, police and fire responses.

"There is no political will to solve this, and that’s the sad part," town hall participant Bob Collins said.

It all seemed to come to a head two weeks ago when registered sex offender Larry Cantrell — who was placed at a Motel 6 within three-fourths of a mile of two schools — was re-arrested. Cantrell and another registered sex offender are facing charges connected to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl while under a county placement program.

Two sex offenders are accused of sexually assaulting a teen at a motel in El Cajon. NBC 7's Jackie Crea shares details revealed in court.

"The problem with the vouchers right now — they are not vetting, so we have a lot of people who are misusing the vouchers," town hall attendee Heidi Bloom said.

There was plenty of frustration shared among the 50-plus participants at Tuesday's own hall.

El Cajon Police Department Captain Rob Ransweiler says ideological changes to bail, jail and crime classifications have left the community vulnerable.

"You could go into a 7-Eleven steal $949 worth of stuff, walk out, punch the clerk on your way, out steal a car, have dope in your pocket, get arrested by a police officer three minutes later for all of those crimes — they are all misdemeanors," Capt. Ransweiler said.

Homeless advocate Kerri Irwin says there is too much of a time gap between people coming forward to get help and actually receiving needed services.

"We are losing the homeless. They are going back out there whether they are using or they are mentally ill," Irwin said.

Participants and city leaders rolled up their sleeves and worked side by side in breakout sessions.

Among the suggested solutions:

Banning tents and sleeping on sidewalks

Committing more resources and money

More shelter options

Safe parking areas for people living in their cars

Day centers with showers, bathrooms and a place to store personal belongings

Tax breaks for those wishing to build temporary housing

"They have to get the people off the street temporarily. Find them transitional living and eventually get into low or moderate-income housing," Collins said.

There are more community town halls before the end of April. After that, city staffers will take suggestions and information and cobble together new strategies and proposals to be voted on by city council as early as the end of May.

Wells did not attend tonight’s meeting but the city manager said he will be at the next three scheduled town halls.