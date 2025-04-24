Police are searching for a gunman Thursday after a shooting a few blocks from El Cajon Valley High School, which was locked down after the incident.

Anxious parents and family members could be seen waiting afterward outside the school, which police said was locked down as a "precaution."

DEVELOPING - ECPD investigating a shooting in 300 block of North First St. One man taken to a hospital. Condition unknown. El Cajon Valley HS on lockdown as a precautionary measure. There was an unrelated medical emergency at the school. Medics are providing aid. More to come. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) April 24, 2025

Gunfire was reported around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of First Street.

An officer told NBC 7 that the shooter managed to escape after the incident and is being searched for by police. Around noon, ECPD tweeted out that a man was hospitalized after the shooting; the severity of his injuries is unknown, they added. Also, there "was an unrelated medical emergency at the school. Medics are providing aid."

"It's surprising, 'cause things like this don't really happen here," said Riziki Kashindi, who was waiting outside ECVHS and whose siblings attend the school. "It's a safe school."

As SkyRanger 7 flew above the scene, nearly a dozen patrol cars were parked on surface streets.

