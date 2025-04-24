El Cajon

Manhunt underway after gunman flees following off-campus shooting near El Cajon high school

The shooting took place around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of First Street, not far from where the high school is.

By Eric S. Page

Police cars seen in El Cajon on Thursday after a shooting.
NBC 7

Police are searching for a gunman Thursday after a shooting a few blocks from El Cajon Valley High School, which was locked down after the incident.

Anxious parents and family members could be seen waiting afterward outside the school, which police said was locked down as a "precaution."

Gunfire was reported around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of First Street.

An officer told NBC 7 that the shooter managed to escape after the incident and is being searched for by police. Around noon, ECPD tweeted out that a man was hospitalized after the shooting; the severity of his injuries is unknown, they added. Also, there "was an unrelated medical emergency at the school. Medics are providing aid."

Parents waiting outside El Cajon Valley High School on Thursday after a shooting was reported nearby the campus.
NBC 7
NBC 7
Parents waiting outside El Cajon Valley High School on Thursday after a shooting was reported nearby the campus.

"It's surprising, 'cause things like this don't really happen here," said Riziki Kashindi, who was waiting outside ECVHS and whose siblings attend the school. "It's a safe school."

As SkyRanger 7 flew above the scene, nearly a dozen patrol cars were parked on surface streets.

El Cajon
