CHP patrol car on the scene of a fatal incident on SR-78

Multiple people were injured in a head-on crash in the outskirts of a residential area in El Cajon Saturday night.

Two vehicles collided on Willow Glen Drive as a car was waiting to turn left just before 8 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a white Sedan, CHP said.

All eastbound lanes on Willow Glen Drive near Muirfield Drive were closed as crews removed any wreckage.

CHP said multiple patients were transported to area hospitals in three separate ambulances.

At this time, the severity of each of the injuries is unknown.

CHP and San Miguel Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.