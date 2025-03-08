El Cajon leaders reveal company that will spearhead downtown revitalization

El Cajon is the largest city within San Diego's East County, but its downtown has earned a reputation of being a little too quiet.

“It’s a little sleepy here on most nights,” Julie Lahr, who has lived there for five years, told NBC 7 on Friday.

City leaders are working to transform the empty storefronts into a more attractive destination.

“We’re going to be looking at getting a lot more development, more market-rate housing that, you know, our El Cajon residents can own, and then have a downtown to walk and enjoy,” Chris Berg with the city of El Cajon said.

This week, the city announced that the company behind Little Italy’s revitalization will be spearheading those efforts.

“We’re not looking to be the tourism district that Little Italy is, but we want to be the heart of East County for all those residents to be able to come in and really enjoy downtown,” Berg said.

In a statement, Marco Li Mandri with New City America said El Cajon has incredible potential and that they’re excited to create a “cleaner, safer, and more vibrant downtown.”

“El Cajon does have a homeless issue, and one thing that he’s been very successful with in a lot of his districts are partnering with more outreach partners to pair up homeless with sustainable solutions,” Berg said.

Residents have a vision for maximizing its potential and say they look forward to enjoying what's to come.

“I would love to see a diverse food scene that’s a little more elevated," Lahr said. "I would love to see some really great cocktail bars, you know, some places to have, you know, really cool happy hour drinks."

“I think if we had a more revitalized downtown area in a place where people can come, you know, more families and people would come to the area. There would be better housing opportunities. People could afford to buy here,” Lynn Murray said.

Berg said they hope these revitalization efforts will have a significant impact on the city’s economic growth.

New City America has established 98 business improvement districts across the country.