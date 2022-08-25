El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds.

One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear him enter a not-guilty plea on Thursday was his 16-year-old son. Many of Al Wari's supporters expressed shock and confusion over what had happened between the couple. For his part, Al Rawi’s son appeared anxious and very concerned for his 45-year-old father, whom he said he had been able to see and speak with.

Al Wari made his appearance in the El Cajon courthouse via teleconference with an Arabic translator by his side, helping to facilitate the communication between Al Wari and the judge.

Present at Thursday's hearing were many of the people Al Wari has helped to come to the U.S. in the past.

“We’re still investigating the case," Deputy District Attorney Jared Coleman said outside court on Thursday. "We understand the outpouring of the community and everyone in support of everyone involved.”

At this time, Al Wari has been denied bail and is not to have any physical contact with his underage kids. He can, however, communicate with them by phone or electronically.

The shooting happened early Monday morning inside the couple's Soma Place home in El Cajon. Al Wari had been scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but the hearing was pushed to Thursday so that an Arabic interpreter could be present.

Six years ago, the Al Wari family moved to the United States from war-torn Syria to have a better life, friends said. Al Wari is a co-signer who helps other refugees move to the U.S., according to friends.

The children, who range in age from 2 to 17, and are currently living with another Syrian family, under CPS supervision, officials said.

Rafid Albawai is a family friend and Syrian-refugee advocate in San Diego County. He’s known Al Wari for four years through their work together in the refugee community.

“They have nine kids,” Albawai said. “You know, in our culture that — when you know the man and the woman, they love each other, they make a lot of kids. They love each other, and this is really a shock.”

Albawai said since he has visited with the kids. Asked if they witnessed anything, he said the that kids were asleep.

“They love their mom, and they, like, very sad,” Albawai said.

Friends said Al Wari is a security guard, as well as an Uber and Lyft driver.

Those who know the couple personally told NBC 7 they were shocked by the killing and subsequent arrest. However, some neighbors said that — while they have seen the kids playing outside and that they appeared happy — they’ve also heard the couple arguing.

Al Wari wi is due back in court on Sept. 1.