El Cajon Crash Knocks Out Power to 1,700 Customers

By Monica Garske

An early-morning crash Tuesday shut down traffic along a busy street in El Cajon and caused a power outage for nearly 1,700 customers.

The El Cajon Police Department reported the crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of east Washington Street. Police said a single vehicle was involved; traffic was shut down in both directions, eastbound and westbound.

The car had plowed into a power pole. Police said, as a result, power was knocked out to parts of El Cajon. San Diego Gas & Electric was called to assess the outage.

SDG&E confirmed 1,697 customers were without power in parts of El Cajon, Granite Hills and Singing Hills. The outage began at 4:12 a.m. The utility expected to restore power to customers by 8:30 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

El CajonSDG&EGranite HillsWashington Street
