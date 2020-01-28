El Cajon Crash Knocks Out Power to 1,700 Customers

An early-morning crash Tuesday shut down traffic along a busy street in El Cajon and caused a power outage for nearly 1,700 customers.

The El Cajon Police Department reported the crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of east Washington Street. Police said a single vehicle was involved; traffic was shut down in both directions, eastbound and westbound.

PUBLIC SAFETY NOTICE - Solo vehicle accident in the 1300 block of E Washington Ave. Traffic is shut down for both East and Westbound lanes until further notice. Power outage in result of the collision, SDGE has been notified. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/sTXBSl18LN — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) January 28, 2020

The car had plowed into a power pole. Police said, as a result, power was knocked out to parts of El Cajon. San Diego Gas & Electric was called to assess the outage.

SDG&E confirmed 1,697 customers were without power in parts of El Cajon, Granite Hills and Singing Hills. The outage began at 4:12 a.m. The utility expected to restore power to customers by 8:30 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.