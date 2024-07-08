Car flies off I-8 after crash, lands in backyard of El Cajon home

A car involved in a crash on Interstate 8 flew off the freeway and landed in the backyard of a home in El Cajon on Monday, officials said.

The two-vehicle collision happened on eastbound I-8 near the on-ramp at Mollison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One car rear-ended the other, prompting one of the cars to lose control. That car went down a slope before landing upside down in a backyard on Ednabelle Court, CHP said.

Three people were in the overturned car. All of the occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with moderate-to-severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one from the other vehicle was injured, according to CHP.

The agency said it believes speeding was a factor in the crash.

A SigAlert was issued for the area. The on-ramp from Mollison Avenue to eastbound I-8 remained closed following the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.