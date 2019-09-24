Hillside Brush Fire Burns Near El Cajon Neighborhood

A brush fire broke out near homes in El Cajon Tuesday afternoon, according to the Heartland Fire and Rescue.

The fire began at around 1 p.m. near West Main Street and South Travelodge Drive, crews said.

The blaze is burning on a hillside on the outskirts of a residential neighborhood. Thick white smoke began to dissipate as crews battled the fire.

Homes at the end of Chiswick Court were immediately next to the fire.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames from the top of the hillside and on a dirt path just off West Main Street.

Heartland Fire and Rescue is responding to the area.

No other information is available.

