El Cajon Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Office to Close, New Office Opening in Santee

The County Clerk building in El Cajon will permanently close Friday; all services -- including birth certificates and marriage licenses -- are being moved to a new building in Santee called the East County Branch Office.

The El Cajon office will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday. The new office is located at 10144 Mission Gorge Rd. It will officially open its doors on Monday at 8 a.m.

Branch hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services include birth certificates, marriage records and licenses, Assessor services, and document recording.

The new 25,000 square foot office will host representatives from the Treasurer and Tax Collector's Office. It also features a wedding venue and the first County of San Diego archive.

Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr., Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk for the County of San Diego said the outdoor wedding venue at the Santee facility is affordable and has great "desert landscape" views.

"Our new Santee location is a state-of-the-art office that reflects the East County Community, while providing faster quality service and more jobs in East County," said County Assessor Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr.

Couples can start making marriage appointments now at the Santee branch here, or by calling (619) 237-0502.