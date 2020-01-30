Santee

El Cajon Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Office to Close, New Office Opening in Santee

The new East County Santee Branch Officer, located on Mission Gorge Road, will open Monday and will offer assessor services, birth certificates and a wedding venue

By Janelle Lafond

Wedding Ring Same-Sex Marriage
Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

SAN FRANCISCO – OCTOBER 15: Same-sex couple Shani Lyons (L) and Melanie Franklin (R) exchange rings during their wedding ceremony October 15, 2008 at City Hall in San Francisco, California. Same-sex couples are rushing to get married before the November election in fear that anti-gay marriage initiative proposition 8 will pass and gay marriages will once again be illegal in California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The County Clerk building in El Cajon will permanently close Friday; all services -- including birth certificates and marriage licenses -- are being moved to a new building in Santee called the East County Branch Office.

The El Cajon office will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday. The new office is located at 10144 Mission Gorge Rd. It will officially open its doors on Monday at 8 a.m.

Branch hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services include birth certificates, marriage records and licenses, Assessor services, and document recording.

Local

Beach 1 hour ago

Beach Cleanup Ocean Beach Pier

run 2 hours ago

6th Annual Burn Run 5K

The new 25,000 square foot office will host representatives from the Treasurer and Tax Collector's Office. It also features a wedding venue and the first County of San Diego archive.

Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr., Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk for the County of San Diego said the outdoor wedding venue at the Santee facility is affordable and has great "desert landscape" views.

"Our new Santee location is a state-of-the-art office that reflects the East County Community, while providing faster quality service and more jobs in East County," said County Assessor Ernest J. Dronenburg, Jr.

Couples can start making marriage appointments now at the Santee branch here, or by calling (619) 237-0502.

This article tagged under:

SanteeEl Cajon
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us