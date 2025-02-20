Eight pug puppies found in Lemon Grove dumpster

Late last year, a homeless person going through a Dumpster in East County made a shocking discovery: Eight puppies.

The pugs' remarkable journey, with one tragic turn, has since taken them to Rancho Santo Fe and, soon, into forever homes.

The unhoused person found the pups — when they are believed to have only been hours old — behind a Taco Bell on Broadway in Lemon Grove, and she transferred them to a bag and then gave them to a second good Samaritan, who, in turn, took them to a local veterinarian, who taught her how to bottle-feed the babies. The around-the-clock care, however, was too much for her, so she took the dogs up to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where they were paired up with foster families to continue their care, between vet visits at the center.

“On the first day we saw them, we had no idea what breed they were,” adoption-services director Kendall Schulz said. “We labeled them ‘terrier blends,’ but they were so tiny and new, we knew that they could be just about anything.”

This is where the story takes a sad turn — one of the puppies was too weak to survive and died. The others, however, rallied and were named the Rainbow puppies: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet.

Soon enough, as the dogs developed, their caregivers realized they were not terriers but were, in fact, pugs.

And on Friday, the Rainbow puppies go up for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 10 a.m. at the Helen Woodward Animal Center at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe. Prospective parents — who will need to be prepared to pay a $499 adoption fee (plus $36 for microchipping) can call the adoptions department at 858-756-4117, ext. 1, for more information, or click here.