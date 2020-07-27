A North County woman may have permanent damage in her left eye after she was egged while walking to her care.

Meghan Campbell, 24, had just left a friend's apartment in Carmel Valley when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to her and hurled an egg at her, she said.

“It ended up hitting me right in the face, so I kind of dropped down to the [ground],” Campbell said. “It hit me and my vision on [the left] side went out. I was extremely disoriented.”

Campbell said that all she remembers hearing after that is a burst of laughter coming from the SUV before it drove off. Her friends drove her to the emergency room, she said.

“What they ended up finding was that I had corneal abrasions -- probably for the eggshell, --my eye was dilated from the trauma, and I had an orbital blow fracture," Campbell said.

Doctors told Campbell they won't know the extent of the damage caused to her eye for a month. She is, of course, terrified her vision may be permanently damaged.

“My main hope is that if they find out who did it -- that they are made aware that an egg can be dangerous as a projectile,” Campbell said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to call them at 858-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.