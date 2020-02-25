Solana Beach

Economy Site Says Solana Beach is 7th Best US City to Live In

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Fletcher Cove Beach, also known as the “Pill Box”, is a popular beach in the northern San Diego County Region. This cove historically was a gunnery installation during World War II as a defensive point against a potential Japanese invasion on the mainland. I shot this image from an elevation of about 300 feet during a chartered helicopter photo flight.

Real estate is all about “location, location, location” and one San Diego County city was named among the top 10 best U.S. cities to live in, according to an economy website.

Solana Beach, known for its shopping, stellar ocean views and restaurants, ranked as the seventh-best city to live in, 24/7 Wall St. states.

Relatively safe, there were only 23 violent crimes reported in Solana Beach in 2018, making it an ideal city for families. The median household income in the city is $105,821 and it has a population of just over 13,000 people.

Gathering data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and more, 24/7 Wall St. compared cities by their quality of life, economy, affordability and community to create its list.

Solana Beach was bested by another Southern California city that ranked no. 1 on the list – Manhattan Beach. However, it was the only San Diego County city that was featured among the top 10.

