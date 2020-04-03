EcoATM Gazelle Donating iPads to Sharp Healthcare San Diego

EcoATM Gazelle is donating all their iPads from their warehouse in Kentucky to hospitals around the country, including Sharp Healthcare in San Diego.

EcoATM Gazelle is a business that offers electronic recycling services and buys and sells used electronics.

They have close to 300 iPads that they intend on sending to hospitals, including Sharp Healthcare in San Diego, UofL Health in Louisville, Kentucky, Kaiser Permanente in Ontario, California, and to hospitals in New York City, they announced.

EcoATM Gazelle said they are donating the iPads to:

Enable patients to communicate with their families and loved ones while quarantined.

To be utilized for telemedicine with remote patients, so they don’t need to come in for a visit.

To be used as a communication tool with COVID-19 patients to reduce the use of personal protective equipment by maintaining social distance.

“We’ve been so moved by how the country is coming together during this difficult time and hope that our plan to give back may also inspire other companies to consider how they can play their part too, no matter how big or small. This is just the start and we really want to do more as and when we can,” EcoATM Gazelle said.

NBC 7 reached out to Sharphealth Care who said they are "thrilled" to be receiving 27 iPads on Monday, April 6.