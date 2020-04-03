sharp healthcare

EcoATM Gazelle Donating iPads to Sharp Healthcare San Diego

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

73163398
Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Fourth generation Apple iPads are seen on display at an Apple store on February 5, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The new 128GB Apple iPad 4 went on sale today across the nation with a price tag of $799 for the wi-fi only model. LTE 4G and 3G models are selling for $929. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

EcoATM Gazelle is donating all their iPads from their warehouse in Kentucky to hospitals around the country, including Sharp Healthcare in San Diego.

EcoATM Gazelle is a business that offers electronic recycling services and buys and sells used electronics.

They have close to 300 iPads that they intend on sending to hospitals, including Sharp Healthcare in San Diego, UofL Health in Louisville, Kentucky, Kaiser Permanente in Ontario, California, and to hospitals in New York City, they announced.

EcoATM Gazelle said they are donating the iPads to:

  • Enable patients to communicate with their families and loved ones while quarantined.
  • To be utilized for telemedicine with remote patients, so they don’t need to come in for a visit.
  • To be used as a communication tool with COVID-19 patients to reduce the use of personal protective equipment by maintaining social distance.

“We’ve been so moved by how the country is coming together during this difficult time and hope that our plan to give back may also inspire other companies to consider how they can play their part too, no matter how big or small. This is just the start and we really want to do more as and when we can,” EcoATM Gazelle said.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Hundreds More Suspected of Having Coronavirus Now in Local Hospitals

San Diego County Apr 1

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Cases in SD County Surpass 1K, 4 SDSO Employees Infected

NBC 7 reached out to Sharphealth Care who said they are "thrilled" to be receiving 27 iPads on Monday, April 6.

This article tagged under:

sharp healthcareSan DiegoiPads
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us