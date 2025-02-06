Otay Mesa

E-biker goes down after getting hit by big rig down by border

A 2020 Hino truck was westbound on Otay Mesa Road when the truck struck the rider on Wednesday night

By City News Service

A generic shot of an e-bike
Getty Images

A 27-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was seriously injured when he road off of the sidewalk in Ocean Crest and into a truck's path, a statement from the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Otay Mesa Road, the police statement said.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The bicycle rider was traveling westbound on the north sidewalk of Otay Mesa Road while a 64-year-old man driving a 2020 Hino truck was westbound on Otay Mesa Road when the truck struck the rider, police said. The bicycle rider was taken to a hospital and treated for a fractured femur and pelvis.

Alcohol wasn't a factor and the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, the police statement said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

SDPD Traffic Division officers were investigating the crash.

This article tagged under:

Otay Mesa
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us