Eaton fire becomes second-most destructive wildfire in California history

Through one week the fire northeast of Los Angeles has torched 14,117 acres at 35% containment

By Benjamin Papp

ALTADENA CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: A general view of destroyed houses in a neighborhood that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire which remains without electricity or water on January 12, 2025 in Altadena, California. People who stayed throughout the fire would now not be allowed back in if they leave their remaining few houses that survived.The death toll from the Eaton Fire rose to 16 today as search and rescue teams go through the ruins of thousands of homes. More than 7,000 structures, mostly homes, were damaged or destroyed as a powerful Santa Ana wind event pushed flames farther into the city than even many fire experts expected. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The Eaton Fire, one of two major wildfires burning in the Southern California region, is now the second-most destructive wildfire on record in California, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, which started the night of Jan. 7 near Altadena, has torched 14,117 acres and over 7,000 buildings, and taken the lives of 15 people. The fire is currently at 35% containmed through one week of activity.

Eaton Fire is now the second largest in state history, just behind 2018's Camp Fire which destroyed more than 18,000 structures and burned 153,336 acres. Eighty-five deaths were reported in the Northern California fire near Chico.

About 30 percent of the damage assessment is complete for the Eaton Fire.

The also ongoing Palisades Fire, which has burned 23,713 acres and destroyed 5,000 buildings is now the fourth largest in state history. The Palisades fire, which also started the night of Jan. 7, sits at 17% containment as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, 24 deaths have been reported in the LA County fires.

The causes of the fires have not been determined.

