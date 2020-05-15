Eater San Diego: With Safety Upgrades, Soichi Sushi Reopens for Takeout

Barriers. New Rules. Face masks. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit San Diego's food scene as local restaurants map out ways to adapt to the new normal. Eater San Diego shares the latest top stories of these times of COVID-19 from our food and drink scene, including how the popular Soichi Sushi has embraced new safety measures that'll keep them rolling out food to customers.

Adams Avenue Sushi Bar Reopens for Takeout

Popular Adams Avenue sushi spot Soichi Sushi has resumed takeout and delivery service after a temporary shutter that allowed the restaurant to install several safety upgrades. The pandemic-era enhancements include a new air purification system, UV lights for disinfection, and barriers along the restaurant’s sushi bar – barriers that have become the new normal in so many businesses these days. For food, Soichi is now offering an elegant, multi-course omakase menu as well as a la carte sushi.

Soichi Sushi

State Releases Official Restaurant Reopening Rules

California Governor Gavin Newsom this week shared long-awaited guidance to counties for restarting dine-in service in restaurants once state requirements are met. Among the new mandates are employee testing and training, cleaning and disinfecting protocol and physical distancing that includes barriers between tables.

Anthony's Fish Grotto Reverses Course on Closure

After announcing that it would be ceasing operations after over five decades in La Mesa, Anthony's Fish Grotto owner Craig Ghio decided to reopen thanks to overwhelming customer support and funds received through a small business loan. Ghio says he'll keep the eatery open for eight weeks before re-evaluating the business.

Kettner Exchange Launches New Spin on Dinner Cruise

Little Italy restaurant Kettner Exchange has partnered with a local tour company for an ongoing series of dinner cruises on open-air buggies. Available in select zip codes, the tours include contactless pickup and a scenic drive around the waterfront as well as drinks and dinner. Riders should be part of the same household, in quarantine together.

East Village Poke Shop Opens With Free Food

In a time of so many unfortunate local restaurant closures, it’s nice to see a new restaurant open in San Diego. Poke Vida is a brand new eatery that debuts near the ballpark on May 16 with free poke bowls and a canned food drive for a local nonprofit. The fast-casual restaurant features a takeout lunch and dinner menu of poke bowls that can be customized with different seafood, sauces, and toppings.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.