Eater San Diego: Where to Pick Up Takeout, Along With Grocery Items, During Pandemic

San Diego's restaurant scene, at least for now, sure has changed. The coronavirus pandemic has rattled the industry and San Diego's eateries are doing their best to stay alive -- and still contribute to the communities they have helped build. From restaurants that now sell grocery and pantry staples, to eateries doing good, Eater San Diego shares those stories from our local food and drink scene. We're in this together, San Diego.

28 Restaurants Also Offering Grocery and Pantry Staples

Some San Diego eateries are expanding their offerings beyond takeout and delivery of prepared food. Eater's map highlights a number of restaurants that have added a market component, selling everything from cuts of meat and seafood to eggs, dairy, baking supplies, and even toilet paper. Now, more than ever, supporting these businesses is crucial to keeping them in business.

Restaurant and Grocery Workers Must Now Wear Face Coverings

San Diego County has issued new guidelines for essential business including restaurants, grocery stores, and other establishments that serve food. Facial coverings, which can be made from cloth, must be worn by employees and businesses are required to post social distancing and sanitation protocol.

Local Restaurant Owner on Restaurant Life After COVID-19

Arsalun Tafazoli, the co-founder of CH Projects, which operates a slew of high-profile restaurants and bars including Born & Raised, Ironside, and Raised by Wolves, shares his thoughts on the state of the restaurant industry and ways in which it might bounce back after the current crisis.

Vietnamese Eatery Offers Free Meals to First Responders

The Pho Ca Dao & Grill locations in Rancho Bernardo, Mira Mesa, Mission Valley, and Poway, which are still open for takeout and delivery, are also serving up free meals to first responders in our community. Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., each outpost will be giving out 50 meals a day through April 16.

Hard Rock Hotel Offers Deals for First Responders and Hospitality Workers

Maryjane's, the Hard Rock Hotel's all-day diner in the Gaslamp, is doing a food giveaway for first responders on Monday, April 7. Throughout the month of April, the eatery is also offering a $5 menu to the medical and hospitality industries and scooping free milkshakes for those who patronize other local restaurants.

