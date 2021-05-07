A well-known local chef bringing his burgers and butcher shop to a more permanent spot in PB. The reopening of a beloved wine bar in South Park. Street tacos. Dumplings. Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Chef Steve Brown to Expand Swagyu Burger and Chop Shop

Well-known local Chef Steve Brown is bringing his wagyu beef butcher shop and burger concept to Pacific Beach where it will replace Isabel's, the longtime Felspar Street restaurant owned by chef and cookbook author Isabel Cruz. For the past year, Cruz had been letting Brown use the space to host outdoor dinners and as a pop-up butcher shop, but now it’ll be a permanent home for Brown. Opening in June, Swagyu Burger will combine a casual burger bar and meat counter with a dining room where the chef will host his 12-course tasting dinners.

The Rose Reopens in South Park With New Menu and Cocktails

South Park’s beloved wine bar, The Rose, returns with an Argentine-inspired menu and a brand-new cocktail list. Co-owner Chelsea Coleman, who helped found a local natural wine festival, has also curated a wine box for Eater Wine Club that includes a bottle made right here in San Diego.

Comedian George Lopez Brings Virtual Taqueria to San Diego

Arriving in San Diego next month, George Lopez Tacos is a delivery-only restaurant backed by Lopez, a well-known actor and comedian who also runs a number of eateries called Chingon Kitchen. The menu will include street tacos plus as chips and salsa and churro bites. The concept falls in the world of virtual or “ghost” kitchens, a trend that’s really taken off during the pandemic.

Juniper & Ivy Launches Nationwide Search for New Chef

Eater's roundup of the latest food news and events include word on Juniper & Ivy’s country-wide hunt for a new executive chef. Eater San Diego also has the scoop on an LA bar star's hire at Carlsbad's acclaimed Jeune et Jolie, as well recommendations on top food events.

Kearny Mesa Dumpling Experts Heading North

Joyee's Dumpling House, which specializes in handmade dumpling and buns ranging from potstickers to xiao long bao, will be opening another location inside the 4S Commons Town Center this June. The Chinese restaurant also plans to expand to Carlsbad later this fall.

