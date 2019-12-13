Eater San Diego: Two Local Chefs Return to ‘Top Chef’ TV Show

Something big is cooking on the television series, “Top Chef”: Two high-profile, San Diego-based chefs are making their way back on the reality TV cooking show. Eater San Diego shares those details, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

San Diego's Brian Malarkey & Angelo Sosa Confirmed for 'Top Chef'

The upcoming season of Bravo's “Top Chef” is set to hit the airwaves in March 2020. Filmed in the Los Angeles area, it will feature 15 former “chef-testants” from past seasons including two San Diego-based chefs: Brian Malarkey (Animae, Herb & Wood) and Death by Tequila's Angelo Sosa. We know who we’re rooting for.

2019 Eater Award Winners Announced

Eater San Diego has honored top-achieving local restaurants and bars in its annual Eater Awards by naming Carlsbad's Jeune et Jolie as restaurant of the year, giving design of the year to Morning Glory in Little Italy, and bestowing bar of the year to Kearny Mesa's speakeasy, Realm of the 52 Remedies.

12,000-Square-Foot Brewery Restaurant Lands in South Bay

Chula Vista’s craft brewery, Novo Brazil Brewing Company, has opened an enormous brewpub inside the Otay Ranch Town Center in Eastlake. Designed to celebrate the brewing brand’s Brazilian roots, the space features a 300-seat restaurant and events area. Novo plans to produce a large variety of experimental beers and specialty releases at this new location.

Two-Story Japanese Spot Brings More Ramen & Sushi to Hillcrest

With locations in Kearny Mesa and Pacific Beach, Ramen Ryoma has expanded with a two-level restaurant on University Avenue. The ground floor features a noodle bar serving its Sapporo-style ramen while the upper level houses a sushi and sashimi bar with 20 craft beers on tap.

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Eater's guide to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining includes 25 tasty destinations throughout San Diego. From swanky hotel restaurants to cozy neighborhood eateries, gather with family and friends in a festive space and let someone else do the cooking. Options range from early brunch and a la carte dining to prix fixe meals and indulgent buffets.

