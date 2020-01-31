Eater San Diego: Trust Group Opens Bakery-Café-Restaurant in Mission Hills

There’s a new café/bakery/restaurant combo in Mission Hills from San Diego’s Trust Group. Eater San Diego takes us inside that mouthwatering new spot, and shares details of other top stories of the from our local food and drink scene.

All-Day Bakery, Café, and Restaurant Opens in Mission Hills

Cardellino is the latest offering from the Trust Restaurant Group and its second in the Mission Hills neighborhood. It replaces Brooklyn Girl – which was well-known on Goldfinch Street – with a daytime bakery/café and a restaurant serving an Italian-American menu of pizza, pasta, and other shared plates. Dive into these delicious photos, but just know they will absolutely make your hungry.

Japanese Ramen and Yakitori Land in Pacific Beach

Carmel Valley's popular Wokou Ramen & Yakitori expands to the Crown Point neighborhood of Pacific Beach this week. In addition to its standard offerings, the expanded menu includes a wagyu katsu sandwich, squid ink ramen, and more skewered meats and vegetables.

Rustic Italian Eatery to Launch on Park Boulevard

A hospitality team that all hails from the same town in Sicily will open Rusticucina next Monday (Feb. 3) in Hillcrest. The restaurant, which features a dog-friendly patio, will have a hearty menu of housemade pasta, pizza, flatbreads and more with gluten-free and vegan options.

Yacht-Themed Seafood Spot Coming to the Gaslamp

Replacing Blue Point Coastal Cuisine on Fifth Avenue is Saltwater, a new fine dining restaurant with an interior inspired by a sleek luxury yacht. Slated to open in February, Saltwater will focus on Mediterranean seafood as well as prime aged steaks, and pasta. Blue Point Coastal Cuisine abruptly shuttered in late November 2019, one of many well-known San Diego spots to close its doors in recent months.

Three-Level Lounge Sets Sail in San Diego

A new $5 million hospitality project will float and cruise around Mission Bay in the form of a 3,900-square-foot seaworthy structure. Called AQUAlounge, it's scheduled to start motoring this fall with multiple levels of outdoor lounges and cocktail bars on board.

