Eater San Diego: ‘Top Chef' Alum Richard Blais Reveals Upcoming Carlsbad Project

Despite the return of indoor dining restrictions for San Diego’s restaurants due to the pandemic, our food and drink scene was bustling this week with stories of new projects, expansions and reinvention. This includes details on a new Carlsbad-based restaurant from “Top Chef” alum Richard Blais and something new from Trust Restaurant Group, both giving us something to look forward to in 2021. Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week in our local restaurant scene.

‘Top Chef’ Richard Blais Opening Coast Carlsbad Restaurant

Celebrity chef Richard Blais (Juniper & Ivy, The Crack Shack) is bringing his next project to the Park Hyatt Aviara in San Diego’s North County. The recently remodeled resort will be home to a yet-unnamed signature restaurant by Blais, due to open in March 21, 2021. The “Top Chef” alum will whip up a menu for coastal location that celebrates aged steaks, fresh seafood, and regional ingredients.

Trust Group Expanding Steakhouse Concept to Solana Beach

The Trust Restaurant Group plans to open a second location of Rare Society, its retro steakhouse, on South Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach in 2021. Set to debut next spring, this edition of Rare Society will feature a more elevated, high-end look and menu than the University Heights original, which serves wood-fired meat and classic steakhouse dishes.

Nashville Hot Chicken – by Way of Los Angeles – Lands in San Diego

Beginning as a vendor at a popular night market before transitioning to brick-and-mortar, LA transplant Main Chick has opened an outpost at Clairemont Town Square, the first of seven locations that the company plans to open in the San Diego area. The eatery serves Nashville-style chicken tenders and bone-in chicken, spiced at varying levels of heat.

East Coast Bagels and Bialys Return to the East Village

The former Brooklyn Bagel & Bialy shop in downtown San Diego’s East Village has reopened as BAKED, a brand-new bakery and café. The spot still serves old world bagels and bialys with cream cheese schmears, as well as savory pot pies and internationally-inspired breakfast pastries, including Turkish pide and Eastern European kolaches.

Escondido Scores Wine Store and Tapas Bar

The Grand Restaurant Group is bringing a new wine store and tapas bar to Escondido – a little spot that will be attached to DiCicco's Italian Restaurant. Opening later this month, Cork & Knife will offer a large selection of boutique wines plus a menu of small plates. Another location is set to open in Rancho Santa Fe as part of Nick & G's Restaurant.

