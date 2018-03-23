Eater San Diego: Pizza Co. Heads to Mission Beach and La Mesa

An East Coast-style pizza company is planning its expansion into Mission Beach and La Mesa. Eater San Diego shares those tasty details, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

Surf Rider Pizza Co. Expanding Throughout San Diego

The East Coast-style eatery, which serves pizza, cheesesteaks, and fresh-baked desserts, will add new locations in Mission Beach and La Mesa. Both restaurants will feature dog-friendly patios and bars offering beer and wine. A remodeled outpost in Crown Point will focus on takeout and delivery service only.

Queenstown Launches Patio Bistro at Westfield UTC

A sister café to Queenstown Public House in Little Italy has opened at Westfield UTC. Queenstown Bistro features all outdoor seating in a lush garden setting and offers an all-day menu of salads, sandwiches and burgers as well as beer, wine and soju cocktails.

Where to Drink Cocktails Right Now

The latest update of Eater's monthly cocktail guide includes 20 great drinking spots ranging from newly-opened restaurants and bars to favorite haunts offering fresh menus. This cocktail map shares where to find the buzziest beverage programs in San Diego.

Where to Eat at Petco Park, 2018 Edition

With opening day for the Padres set for March 29, Petco Park has announced the stadium's fresh food additions. Joining the lineup are two local eateries, Italian restaurant Buona Forchetta and seafood specialists Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, as well as new outposts from Cutwater Spirits, Phil's BBQ, Ballast Point and more.

Brian Malarkey Cuts Ties With Searsucker and Herringbone Restaurants

Celebrity chef Brian Malarkey, who created the Searsucker and Herringbone eateries, has ended his involvement with the two restaurants and the Hakkasan Group. Instead, Malarkey will focus on operating his existing restaurants including Herb & Wood and Green Acre and new projects, which include Herb & Sea, headed for Encinitas.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego's restaurant and bar scene.


