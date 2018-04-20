Eater San Diego: It’s Spring, Why Not Dine Outside? The Top Spots!

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a peek inside UTC's jaw-dropping bottle shop/cocktail bar combo and a guide to outdoor dining around town.



Raised By Wolves Unveils Impressive Lair at Westfield UTC

The team behind popular venues including Born & Raised and Polite Provisions has launched a unique concept at Westfield UTC that combines a boutique bottle shop with a craft cocktail spot. Stocked with vintage bottles of spirits and bar essentials, the storefront leads into a beautifully-design cocktail bar.



Where to Dine Outdoors in San Diego

San Diego's near-perfect weather is tailor-made for eating and drinking outdoors, whether it be on a breezy rooftop or on an ocean-view patio. Eater's new guide shares 14 restaurants, ranging from a vegan eatery to a charming gastropub, that are great options for al fresco dining.



Artisan Bakery Rolling Into Bird Rock

An alum of San Francisco's famed Tartine Bakery will open Wayfarer Bread & Pastry on La Jolla Boulevard. Debuting next month, the eatery will offer a wide selection of handcrafted European-style bread and pastries, including baguettes and croissants, as well as a craft beer, wine, and a menu of sandwiches, salads, and small bites.



Italian Cuisine Lands in Imperial Beach

The owners of an Italian eatery in Lemon Grove have launched a second restaurant on Imperial Beach's main drag. The two-level Verandina boasts ocean views, an outdoor patio, and full bar and offers a menu inspired by coastal Italy. The seafood-based dishes include linguine with sea urchin and whole grilled fish.



Gourmet Bakery and Cafe Debuts in Little Italy

Just-opened Frost Me Cafe & Bakery is now serving signature cupcakes and sweet treats ranging from cake truffles to fruit crumble. Offering fresh pastries at breakfast, the eatery also features a savory menu of Italian sandwiches, French quiche, and more. They also have beer, wine and coffee from San Francisco's Ritual Coffee Roasters.



Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

