Eater San Diego: Some Local Restaurants Close for Good During Coronavirus Pandemic

Like all of us, San Diego’s restaurants are adapting to a whole lot of change as we combat the coronavirus pandemic. Eater San Diego shares the latest top stories of these times of COVID-19 from our food and drink scene, including news on some local restaurants that will be shuttering for good amid the crisis.

Some Local Restaurants Close for Good During Coronavirus Crisis

As San Diegans continue to shelter at home and dine-in service is still banned, local restaurant and bar owners have started to make the difficult decision to not reopen their establishments. Eater is keeping a running list of the closures, which include a Mexican eatery in Carmel Valley and a sushi bar in Hillcrest.

Celebrate Mother's Day With Takeout and Delivery

Although Mother's Day must be observed at home this year, local restaurants are offering a range of special to-go packages that can be pre-ordered and enjoyed this Sunday. From brunch kits and bottled mimosas to multi-course, family-style dinners, treat mom to a tasty meal in her honor.

Souplantation Shutters All Locations Nationwide

The San Diego-based buffet chain, in operation for over 40 years, announced that it will permanently close all existing Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes locations. The company that runs the all-you-can-eat soup and salad restaurants cited ongoing financial challenges that were exacerbated by the coronavirus shutdown as the reason for the closure.

Trust Group Debuts Walk-Up Ice Cream Shop in Mission Hills

The team behind Trust Restaurant and Fort Oak have launched Mr. Trustee next to Cardellino, its all-day bakery and eatery in Mission Hills. The scoop shop features a walk-up window and a rotating menu of handmade ice cream, soft-serve, and pints to-go as well as freshly-made waffle cones.

Korean Fried Chicken Chain Expands to Carmel Valley

Bonchon, a global chain specializing in Korean-style fried chicken, will open an outpost inside The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Part of a second phase of the development, it's slated to open in early 2021. The chain has a branch in Kearny Mesa and another store coming to National City.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.