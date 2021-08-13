Eater San Diego: Site of Former Denny's in Pacific Beach Will Become 6-Restaurant Collective

The site of a former Denny’s restaurant in the heart of Pacific Beach will be transformed into a six-restaurant collective by local restaurateur Scott Slater (of Slater’s 50/50). Eater San Diego shares what is known, so far, about the big project and other top stories of the week from our food and drink scene.

Multi-Restaurant Project Coming to Corner of Mission and Garnet

The prominent Pacific Beach site that housed Denny's for over 50 years before it closed in 2018 is being reimagined into a 4,000-square-foot space that will hold six distinct eateries from local restaurateur Scott Slater (Slater's 50/50). Called Mission + Garnet, it'll hold Slater's existing fast-casual brands including Head Lettuce and Spitfire Tacos as well as new concepts like a gourmet churros shop. It's currently scheduled to open by May 2022. Slater tells Eater San Diego his new collective will offer efficient ordering technology for the times in which we live, plus robust delivery service.

Philly Water Ice Specialists Coming to San Diego

Happy Ice, which launched as a food truck in Los Angeles before opening a storefront there last summer, is opening a brick-and-mortar store in San Diego sometime next year. Its food truck is also stopping in Carlsbad and Fashion Valley this weekend to serve up the classic Philadelphia treat, to give locals a taste of what’s to come.

Seaport Village Adds Local Taco Shop

Joining other San Diego-based restaurants at the waterfront complex is Crack Taco Shop, an extension of Carlsbad's popular Seaside Market. Featuring its famous marinated tri-tip called "Cardiff Crack", the eatery's offerings include tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and a full breakfast menu. We’ve got more on what’s happening over at Seaport Village here, too.

RakiRaki Launches Tokyo-Style Sushi Bar

The ramen restaurant recently debuted a new sushi experience in the space adjacent to its Convoy location. Matsuoka Pure Sushi specializes in nigiri sushi, sushi rolls, and temari sushi — a special ball-shaped sushi — as well as bento boxes filled with sushi and other small bites.

Vegan Ice Cream Sets Up Shop in Sorrento Valley

A favorite vendor at local farmer's markets, Kula has expanded into a new production facility that includes an on-site scoop shop. Specializing in vegan and gluten-free frozen treats, from nut milk-based ice creams to red wine sorbet, the company also offers custom vegan and gluten-free ice cream cakes.

