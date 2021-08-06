Eater San Diego: Roscoe's House of Chicken ‘N Waffles Expanding to San Diego

After years of back-and-forth about the possible expansion of the legendary restaurant Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles expanding to San Diego, we’ve got a vital update on the project: IT’S HAPPENING. IT’S ALL HAPPENING. Eater San Diego shares the scoop, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Roscoe’s Iconic Soul Food Restaurant Coming to Barrio Logan – FINALLY

A project that has been in the works since 2016 has finally restarted construction on National Avenue in San Diego’s Barrio Logan community, where Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles is building a new 4,000-square-foot restaurant. Known for traditional Southern fare, from fried chicken and waffles to smothered chicken and biscuits, Roscoe's is due in early 2022. The project had stalled in 2017, but now it's flying full steam ahead.

Liberty Station Restaurant Hosting Vaccination Clinic

Good Time Hospitality (GTD) is trying to make it easy and convenient for its staff to be vaccinated by partnering with the City of San Diego on a vaccination pop-up that will be held at The Presley on Aug. 10. In addition to employees, the free clinic will be open to any hospitality industry workers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.



Tracking New Restaurant Openings in San Diego

A new crop of dining options joins Eater San Diego's frequently-updated list of the latest restaurant and bar openings, including standout sushi bars in Mission Hills and Kearny Mesa, a fresh spot for Thai cuisine, and another location for a Kensington pub and bottle shop.

Popular Chinese Restaurants Delay Openings at Westfield UTC

Originally scheduled for this summer, the launch of two well-known restaurants serving Chinese cuisine has been pushed to fall. HaiDiLao, China's largest hot pot chain, is known for its noodle-making demos and Qin West Noodle showcases regional noodle soups and other dishes.

The Hottest Restaurants in San Diego Right Now

The August edition of the Eater Heatmap includes two restaurants earning lots of buzz. Hoxton Manor brings the flavors of Southeast Asia to North Park, showcased with modern, SoCal-inspired sensibilities while the Sky Deck offers a multitude of exciting options, from ramen to pizza and Thai food.

