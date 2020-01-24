Eater San Diego: Restaurant, Bowling Alley, Nightclub Combo Lands in Pacific Beach

Dine, Drink, Bowl & Dance Under One Roof

Break Point has arrived on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach. The new, nearly 10,000-square-foot dining and entertainment venue combines an all-day, family-friendly eatery featuring a coastal Mexican and Asian-inspired menu and a cocktail bar with four full-length bowling lanes, a dance floor, and late-night DJs. The spot replaces the longtime PB nightclub, Johnny V’s. Let’s take a look inside.

Chef Claudette Zepeda to Helm Liberty Station Pop-Up

James Beard Award nominee Claudette Zepeda, formerly of El Jardin, will be the executive chef of a pop-up experience that will kick off a month-long residence in Liberty Station this February. Called Dinner With A View, Zepeda will be cooking up a three-course menu for diners seated inside clear geodesic domes.

Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Heads to Pacific Beach

Dave's Hot Chicken, hugely popular in the Los Angeles area for its Nashville-style chicken tenders, will expand in a major way in San Diego with a dozen locations planned for the area. The first will launch in Pacific Beach this spring and another is set to open by the end of the year.

Several High-Profile Restaurants Now Up for Grabs

A handful of eateries connected to the Patio Group are now for sale, including two still-operating restaurants: Saska's, the iconic Mission Beach steakhouse, and The Patio on Lamont in Pacific Beach. Also available are the now-shuttered Himmelberg's in the East Village and Mission Beach's Swell Coffee Co. The restaurants belonged to Gina Champion-Cain, a successful businesswoman and San Diego executive accused of defrauding investors.

Little Italy Landmark Indigo Grill to Close

After almost two decades on India Street, Indigo Grill has announced that it will be closing next month. The modern Latin restaurant, founded by chef Deborah Scott and run by the Cohn Restaurant Group, has announced that its final night of service will be Saturday, Feb. 8.

