Eater San Diego: Petco Park Adds Dumpling Royalty to Ballpark Food Roster

The outstanding lineup of food offerings at Petco Park expands with the addition of acclaimed Chinese eatery Din Tai Fung. Eater San Diego gives us an up-close look at what’s cooking there, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Where to Eat at Petco Park

With Petco Park now seating at full capacity, Padres fans are taking full advantage of the diverse, mostly-local collection of restaurants found at the ballpark. Joining San Diego-based names like Puesto and Grand Ole BBQ is a brand known globally for its dumplings, Din Tai Fung. While its famous soup dumplings are not on the menu at the ballpark location, there's a great selection of savory and sweet steamed buns.

Kettner Exchange Team Takes Over El Camino

El Camino, the longtime Mexican restaurant and bar in Little Italy is now part of the SDCM group, which runs Kettner Exchange and Waverly among other well-known local eateries. Now renamed Camino Riviera, the spot is undergoing a transformation and will reopen in August with a new design and menu inspired by Mexico's Riviera Maya.

18 Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego

From Oceanside to Imperial Beach, San Diego boasts miles of coastline and many restaurants positioned to take advantage of ocean views. Eater's latest guide highlights 18 standout local eateries with prime waterside vistas of the Pacific Ocean or San Diego Bay.

Mexican Seafood Coming to Convoy

Opening in July, El Viejon will bring classic mariscos dishes, from ceviche to fish tacos, to Convoy Street. With a fast-casual menu of Mexican seafood that will have an Asian twist (after all, this fits the flavors of Convoy), the eatery will also offer popular breakfast-time hangover cures including pozole and birria.

Malaysian Boba Chain Expanding to San Diego

Hugely popular in Malaysia, Daboba is embarking on an expansion plan that will give the chain a major presence in the U.S. and Europe. Specializing in trendy boba drinks, including brown sugar milk tea and honey boba pearls, Daboba plans to open two locations in San Diego sometime this year. Here’s what we know, so far.

