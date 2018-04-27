Eater San Diego: New Restaurants Lined Up for Liberty Public Market

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including word of fresh options coming to Liberty Public Market and news on an incoming wave of Indian eateries.



Liberty Public Market Adds Barbecue, Donuts, and More

Five new concepts are due to launch within the food hall this summer, including several from existing tenants. Among them are Frat Boy Donuts from the owners of Stuffed! burgers, a yet-unnamed Korean-Mexican eatery from RakiRaki Ramen, and a barbecue outfit by Mastiff Sausage Company.



Bay Area Indian Eatery Expanding to San Diego

A popular fast-casual chain that started in the Bay Area has identified San Diego as one of its markets for expansion. Curry Up Now, which specializes in traditional Indian flavors combined with innovative preparations, could open up to 10 locations in San Diego County.



Bagels and Donuts Coming to North Park

A master bagel maker will open a new bakery in North Park that will also cook up creative donut flavors. Solomon's Bagels & Donuts is due later this summer on 30th Street. In addition to bagels and donuts, it will also offer coffee, pastries, sandwiches, and more.



North County Scoops Up Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream

Sweet Cloud Creamery is among the fresh crop of new food options coming to The Shoppes at Carlsbad starting in May and continuing into the fall. Scheduled to launch on the Fourth of July, the frozen treats shop will serve made-to-order, customizable ice cream in 30 different flavors.



Health-Conscious Eatery Slated for Solana Beach

Founded in the Bay Area, Urban Remedy is known for an organic, health-focused menu of salads, wraps, bowls, and cold pressed juice. Its first San Diego storefront opens next month in Solana Beach along with kiosks coming to Whole Foods Market and Jimbo's...natural locations.



Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

